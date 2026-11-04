Investors embrace outcome-based ETFs beyond benchmark investing
Asian asset owners are increasingly using active ETFs to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio flexibility.
Asian institutional investors are increasingly adopting outcome-based ETFs as they navigate higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and persistent market volatility, using the products to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio resilience.
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