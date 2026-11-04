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Investors embrace outcome-based ETFs beyond benchmark investing

Heather Ng
Asian asset owners are increasingly using active ETFs to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio flexibility.
Investors embrace outcome-based ETFs beyond benchmark investing
Key Points
  • Asian institutional investors are expanding into outcome-based active ETFs to generate reliable income, manage downside risk and navigate market volatility.
  • Insurers, pensions and family offices are deploying strategies like covered calls and buffer funds as strategic portfolio-building blocks.
  • While adoption is in its early stages, regulatory convergence and demand for predictable income are driving a long-term shift towards outcome-oriented ETF solutions.

Asian institutional investors are increasingly adopting outcome-based ETFs as they navigate higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and persistent market volatility, using the products to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio resilience.

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