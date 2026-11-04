Investors embrace outcome-based ETFs beyond benchmark investing

Asian asset owners are increasingly using active ETFs to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio flexibility.

Key Points Asian institutional investors are expanding into outcome-based active ETFs to generate reliable income, manage downside risk and navigate market volatility.

Insurers, pensions and family offices are deploying strategies like covered calls and buffer funds as strategic portfolio-building blocks.

While adoption is in its early stages, regulatory convergence and demand for predictable income are driving a long-term shift towards outcome-oriented ETF solutions.

Asian institutional investors are increasingly adopting outcome-based ETFs as they navigate higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and persistent market volatility, using the products to generate income, manage downside risk and improve portfolio resilience.