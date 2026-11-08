Insurance Awards 2027: Asset Class and Capabilities Winners

AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the Asset Class & Capabilities categories of our highly anticipated 2027 Insurance Awards.

These awards recognise asset managers that have demonstrated outstanding expertise in serving insurance clients, delivering tailored investment solutions to meet the sector's complex regulatory, liquidity and return objectives.

This year's winners stand out for their specialised strategies, deep market expertise and ability to navigate an evolving investment landscape across Asia Pacific and beyond. They have pushed the boundaries of portfolio construction, enhanced capital efficiency and set new standards for insurance investing.

The response to this year’s awards was outstanding, providing our judges and editorial team with a wealth of high-quality submissions to review. We extend our sincere thanks to all participants who shared their accomplishments and strategies with us. The high calibre of entries made the selection process both challenging and rewarding.

Stay tuned for our upcoming announcements, where we will reveal the winners across the Client Service & Delivery, Insurance Innovation and Service Providers categories.