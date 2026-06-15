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Institutional investors target tangible real assets to hedge instability

Kristina Shperlik
Asset owners are restructuring their portfolios to favour asset-intensive sectors in response to structural economic shocks and extreme equity market concentration.
Institutional investors target tangible real assets to hedge instability

Global asset allocators are increasingly rotating capital away from digital-heavy profiles into physical infrastructure to secure durable cash flows. Driven by a desire for inflation insulation and supply chain durability, institutional players are utilising frameworks designed to exploit hard-to-replace physical setups.

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