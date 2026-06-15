Institutional investors target tangible real assets to hedge instability
Asset owners are restructuring their portfolios to favour asset-intensive sectors in response to structural economic shocks and extreme equity market concentration.
Global asset allocators are increasingly rotating capital away from digital-heavy profiles into physical infrastructure to secure durable cash flows. Driven by a desire for inflation insulation and supply chain durability, institutional players are utilising frameworks designed to exploit hard-to-replace physical setups.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.