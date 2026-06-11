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Industry Insiders: Why the Gulf war will spur a new wave of clean energy investment

As war in Iran rattles global energy markets, a quieter revolution is gathering pace; one where massive investment in grids, infrastructure and efficiency could make clean power not just greener, but the most secure and profitable bet of the next decade.
Industry Insiders: Why the Gulf war will spur a new wave of clean energy investment

The Iran war and escalating tensions across the Middle East have once again exposed how fragile a fossil fuel-centric global energy system can be, with market turmoil echoing the shock that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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