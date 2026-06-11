Industry Insiders: Why the Gulf war will spur a new wave of clean energy investment
As war in Iran rattles global energy markets, a quieter revolution is gathering pace; one where massive investment in grids, infrastructure and efficiency could make clean power not just greener, but the most secure and profitable bet of the next decade.
The Iran war and escalating tensions across the Middle East have once again exposed how fragile a fossil fuel-centric global energy system can be, with market turmoil echoing the shock that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
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