Industry Insiders: Allocators should target US freight rail for defensive yield
North American freight rail offers Asian institutional investors USD-denominated, inflation-linked cash flows backed by critical domestic infrastructure, say Chris Sparrow and Ross Sylvester from Napier Park Global Capital.
Institutional investors across Asia are navigating a more challenging income environment as tighter spreads, elevated valuations and increased competition compress returns across traditional private market allocations. Private credit, core infrastructure and real estate remain central to portfolios for pensions, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, but sourcing durable income with attractive risk-adjusted returns has become increasingly difficult.
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