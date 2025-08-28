Industry Insider: Why Asia needs alternative risk transfer now
In this inaugural edition of our insider op-ed series, an industry expert shares firsthand insights into Asia's staggering climate protection gap, and reveals how catastrophe bonds and strategic corporate action are reshaping regional risk management.
While shifting policy priorities and macroeconomic headwinds have moderated the global climate focus, the reality of acute physical climate risk in the Asia Pacific remains unaltered. This risk is magnified by a vast and growing insurance protection gap, fuelled by a paradox of progress: rapid economic development and urbanisation are concentrating asset values in high-risk areas - especially coastal regions - faster than insurance coverage can keep pace.
