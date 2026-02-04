In Focus: Australia's sovereign development fund ramps up 2026 deployment
The National Reconstruction Fund is targeting emerging technologies and critical minerals processing as part of a broader strategy to build domestic manufacturing capability and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.