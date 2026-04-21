HKIC targets “ecosystem approach” for AI investment
As the ‘frontier’ of AI keeps moving, Hong Kong Investment Corporation is diversifying into experimental sectors such as embodied AI while deepening its strategic footprint through sovereign co-investment partnerships.
Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) is pivoting from simple capital injection in artificial intelligence and picking the “upstream, midstream or downstream” to a holistic “ecosystem approach”, guided by a dual mandate of financial return and strategic value.
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