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HKIC targets “ecosystem approach” for AI investment

As the ‘frontier’ of AI keeps moving, Hong Kong Investment Corporation is diversifying into experimental sectors such as embodied AI while deepening its strategic footprint through sovereign co-investment partnerships.
HKIC targets &#8220;ecosystem approach&#8221; for AI investment

Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) is pivoting from simple capital injection in artificial intelligence and picking the “upstream, midstream or downstream” to a holistic “ecosystem approach”, guided by a dual mandate of financial return and strategic value.

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