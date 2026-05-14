Final Marquee Award winners for Asset Management Awards 2026

We are delighted to unveil the winners of Asia Fund House of the Year (Domestic), Asia Fund House of the Year (International), and Asset Service Provider of the Year, concluding this year’s Asset Management Awards.

Following the conclusion of our Asset Management Awards gala on May 14, 2026, we are proud to announce the final three winners in our Marquee Awards categories.

These flagship honours recognise excellence at the highest level of Asia’s asset management industry, celebrating leadership in domestic and international fund management, as well as outstanding achievement in asset servicing.

After an extensive and rigorous judging process, we are pleased to present the 2026 recipients.

Asia Fund House of the Year (International): J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management earned recognition as Asia Fund House of the Year (International) through exceptional regional expansion, product innovation and institutional engagement across multiple Asia Pacific markets.

During the award period, the firm strengthened its footprint in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Japan, while advancing its ambition to double Asia Pacific AUM to $600 billion by 2030. A defining feature of its success was leadership in active ETFs. With $305 billion in global ETF AUM and nearly 100 active ETFs, JPMAM reshaped the income and equity landscape through its pioneering Equity Premium Income suite, including JEPI and JEPQ, which combined disciplined options strategies with diversified equity exposure.

The firm was also selected by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the Equity Market Development Programme — the only global manager chosen in the first tranche — reflecting deep local expertise and market commitment. In Taiwan and Hong Kong, JPMAM introduced first-of-their-kind active ETF structures, while in Japan it expanded access to global income strategies through innovative feeder partnerships.

Performance remained central to its distinction, with the majority of active ETF assets outperforming peers over three years. Supported by over 1,200 investment professionals, advanced data science capabilities and strong client education initiatives, JPMAM demonstrated scale, consistency and innovation — hallmarks of a leading international fund house.

Asia Fund House of the Year (Domestic): China Asset Management Co., Ltd.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) distinguished itself as the clear leader in its home market through a combination of scale, innovation and sustained institutional credibility. During the award period, the firm expanded total assets under management to $451 billion, delivering 31% growth while maintaining a mutual fund market share of just over 6% — reinforcing its dominant domestic position.

Judges were particularly impressed by the breadth and quality of product development. ChinaAMC launched 69 new mutual funds with combined AUM of $16.55 billion, spanning equities, fixed income, AI-focused strategies and ESG-linked ETFs. Its science and technology bond ETFs and AI-themed equity products demonstrated its ability to align innovation with China’s structural growth priorities.

Strategic milestones further strengthened its standing. The acquisition of a 10% stake by Qatar Holding deepened international partnerships, while the launch of the first China-outbound fund in Thailand managed by a Chinese asset manager showcased growing global reach.

Digital advancement also set ChinaAMC apart. The introduction of the Red Rocket LetfGo asset allocation platform and an AI-powered investment companion system underscored a commitment to technology-led client engagement.

Combining market leadership, innovation, disciplined execution and expanding global connectivity, ChinaAMC exemplifies the qualities of Asia’s leading domestic fund house.

Asia Service Provider of the Year: HSBC

HSBC stood out as Asset Service Provider of the Year by delivering scale, operational excellence and innovation across custody, fund administration and cross-border servicing.

Judges highlighted HSBC’s comprehensive cross-border custody platform, which processed more than $2 trillion in transactions during the award period while achieving straight-through processing rates above 99.9% and zero material operational incidents. Assets under custody in Asia rose 20% year-on-year, reflecting strong mandate wins and client confidence.

In mutual fund servicing, HSBC supported more than 500 funds with combined assets exceeding $300 billion, maintaining 100% on-time NAV delivery and enhancing settlement efficiency, tax management and ETF servicing capabilities.

Digital transformation was another defining strength. The launch of HSBC Evolve — now available across 22 countries — enhanced data analytics and reporting for clients, while automation and real-time processing improvements strengthened operational resilience. Strategic partnerships, including collaboration with Clearstream to enhance fund order routing and distribution support, further expanded client solutions.

Across custody, fund servicing and data capabilities, HSBC demonstrated consistent reliability, scalable infrastructure and forward-looking innovation. In a competitive and rapidly evolving asset servicing landscape, the firm set a benchmark for institutional-grade execution and client delivery across Asia Pacific.