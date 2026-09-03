Executive Exchange with Michael Dale

Blue Owl Capital's Michael Dale shares the experiences, philosophies and career lessons behind his approach to investing and leadership in Asia.

Michael Dale has spent his career helping institutional investors navigate Asia Pacific's complex markets. As managing director and head of institutional capital, Asia, for New York-based Blue Owl, he oversees capital raising and fund formation across the region, drawing on experience gained at firms including PIMCO and Western Asset Management.

Beyond the world of fundraising and portfolio strategy, Dale's approach to investing is shaped by a blend of pragmatism and curiosity: lessons learned behind a campus bar, focus on longevity and healthcare innovation, and a belief that successful investing depends as much on understanding risks as spotting opportunities. In this edition of Executive Exchange, he talks about career-defining mistakes, leadership lessons and why backgammon may be the perfect metaphor for portfolio management.

What was your first job and what did you learn from it?