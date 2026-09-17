Executive Exchange with Arjun Anand

Klay Group's Arjun Anand shares the experiences, philosophies and career lessons behind his approach to investing in Asia.

Key Points Building trust across Asia takes time and consistency, with relationships often proving strongest when circumstances get challenging.

True success in investing and leadership relies on bouncing back quickly from setbacks, moving through fear, and adjusting to changing conditions rather than controlling them.

Clients rarely leave due to performance alone, but rather because they do not feel truly understood.

Arjun Anand, APAC CEO of Klay Group, has spent more than a decade in Singapore building relationships with single‑family offices, ultra‑high‑net‑worth families and institutional investors across Asia. Along the way he has learned that resilience, adaptability and trust matter just as much as investment performance.