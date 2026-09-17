Executive Exchange with Arjun Anand
Klay Group's Arjun Anand shares the experiences, philosophies and career lessons behind his approach to investing in Asia.
Arjun Anand, APAC CEO of Klay Group, has spent more than a decade in Singapore building relationships with single‑family offices, ultra‑high‑net‑worth families and institutional investors across Asia. Along the way he has learned that resilience, adaptability and trust matter just as much as investment performance.
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