Executive Exchange with Andrew Francis

In this new edition of our quick-fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with Andrew Francis, CEO of RQI Investors.

Andrew Francis has been chief executive of RQI Investors since its founding in 2008. With over 30 years’ experience in funds management, investment consulting and investment banking, Francis worked in a range of roles at Perpetual Investments, Mercer and Macquarie Bank, before taking the helm at RQI.