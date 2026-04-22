Beyond growth: How dividend strategies can unlock returns in Asia

Nilang Mehta, Head of Asia Dividend & India Offshore Equity at HSBC Asset Management, says that for asset owners seeking income, resilience and long-term exposure to Asia’s dynamic equity landscape, the case for dividend investing is increasingly compelling.

For professional investors and intermediaries only. This document should not be distributed to or relied upon by retail clients/investors.

For years, equity income was seen as a defensive allocation more naturally associated with global developed markets than with Asia. That perception is shifting.

Amid uncertainty in international markets, strategies focused on Asia income can be considered as a core allocation capable of delivering income, resilience and disciplined exposure to long-term equity growth – not a niche tool for cautious investors.

The renewed case reflects both market conditions and structural change. In a world shaped by higher volatility, geopolitical fragmentation and less predictable interest-rate cycles, investors are placing greater value on stable income streams and more durable return drivers.

“With global uncertainty on the rise, an Asia high-dividend strategy can potentially offer robust growth, attractive yield, and diversification in the search for more reliable income over the longer term,” said Mehta.

A coming of age for dividend investing in Asia

Asian equities are becoming increasingly relevant in that context. As the chart shows, dividends accounted for approximately 69% of total returns in Asia Pacific ex Japan since 2000, versus 45% in the US. At the same time, dividend growth in Asia has the potential to rise faster than developed markets, underpinned by strong free cash flows.



However, this has often been overshadowed by Asia’s reputation as a pure growth story. That narrative still holds, but the opportunity set is broader. Given the region’s diversity, spanning developed and developing markets, there is a wider and differentiated universe of companies – from established dividend payers with strong free cash flow, to cyclical leaders in sectors like energy and materials, to growth-oriented firms which are increasingly combining reinvestment with rising capital returns.

Further, Asia’s share of mature cash-generative businesses reinforces the region’s corporate balance sheets. On average, Asian companies hold significantly higher net cash levels than their counterparts in Europe and the US, providing greater flexibility to sustain and grow shareholder distributions over time. This financial strength creates scope for rising payout ratios, special dividends and buybacks – particularly as governance standards and capital allocation frameworks continue to evolve across the region.



“For asset owners seeking a more balanced way to access Asia, dividend investing offers a combination of quality bias and participation in structural growth,” Mehta said.

Dividend strategies often demonstrate their strength during more challenging market environments. While they may underperform during periods of rapid growth or market exuberance, they have the potential to deliver stronger risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle by minimising losses during downturns and offering a steady stream of income. In this way, dividend investing can be seen as a balanced strategy – not necessarily leading in every phase, but likely to endure across diverse market conditions.

Asia is well suited to this approach. Investors can access relatively stable income from mature sectors in markets such as Australia, Singapore and Korea, while capturing dividend growth from companies in faster-growing economies such as India and parts of Mainland China.

Korea: reforms driving a shift in shareholder returns

Structural changes are reinforcing this opportunity. Across Asia, dividend investing is entering a new phase. Policy shifts, changing investor needs and improving governance standards, supported by rising institutional ownership, greater scrutiny and the influence of global capital, are driving a stronger focus on shareholder returns across the region.

South Korea offers one of the clearest examples of this shift. Historically, Korean equities have traded at a persistent valuation discount, explained Mehta, reflecting low payout ratios, weak governance perceptions and a greater focus on majority shareholders.

The government’s Corporate Value-Up programme aims to address these issues by encouraging better capital allocation, stronger disclosure and higher shareholder returns.

For investors, the significance lies in both reform momentum and starting point. Korean payout ratios have historically been low, leaving considerable room for growth. Combined with improving governance and strong earnings potential in sectors such as technology, this creates scope for a multi-year expansion in dividends and buybacks.

Mainland China: income in a lower-yield market

Mainland China presents a different but equally relevant income case.

There is growing interest in equities with stable dividend characteristics, particularly in high-yielding sectors such as banks and energy. These companies can offer mid-single-digit yields, often supported by strong balance sheets, defensive earnings profiles and, in some cases, policy backing.

Policymakers have also encouraged dividends and buybacks as a way to support market confidence, alongside a broader push to strengthen corporate governance standards. These initiatives potentially pave the way for more consistent, transparent and shareholder-aligned capital return policies over time.

For long-term investors, Mainland Chinese dividend payers can serve as equity-income proxies – offering steady cash generation alongside potential for capital appreciation.

Within a regional portfolio, Mainland China can complement markets such as Korea, said Mehta, by providing stable yield driven by a different set of policy and valuation dynamics.

Securing sustainable dividends

Capturing this opportunity requires a disciplined approach. Simply targeting the highest yields can lead to concentration risk or exposure to companies with unsustainable payouts.

“High headline income can sometimes hide weak fundamentals, excessive leverage, or structural decline, making it critical to avoid these ‘dividend traps’,” said Mehta. “An effective strategy focuses on income quality rather than income alone, with an emphasis on strong balance sheets, robust free cash flow and credible capital allocation to drive sustainable and reliable returns.”

Driving income-driven, diversified returns

Against this backdrop, active management plays a central role. This is also important for a regional income strategy such as HSBC’s Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity high dividend approach, which is not simply about maximising yield – it is about constructing a diversified risk-adjusted return profile that blends income with capital growth.

The strategy is built on three complementary pillars: defensive companies that provide steady income through reliable cash flows and consistent capital returns; cyclical companies poised to benefit from improving economic or sector conditions, driving dividend growth through rising earnings; and growth companies with strong financials that balance expansion with increasing shareholder returns.

This three-fold approach broadens the opportunity set beyond traditional high-yield stocks. It allows the strategy to capture multiple sources of return while remaining disciplined on quality and sustainability.

It also supports more effective risk management by balancing current yield with future growth and by avoiding concentrations in any single sector or style.

Ultimately, in a world of unsynchronised monetary cycles, uncertain investment outcomes and recurring geopolitical shocks, dividend strategies offer a practical way to remain invested in Asia without relying solely on capital appreciation.



The views expressed above were held at the time of preparation and are subject to change without notice. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The level of yield is not guaranteed and may rise or fall in the future.



Key Risks

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

Exchange rate risk: Investing in assets denominated in a currency other than that of the investor’s own currency perspective exposes the value of the investment to exchange rate fluctuations

Concentration risk: Funds with a narrow or concentrated investment strategy may experience higher risk and return fluctuations and lower liquidity than funds with a broader portfolio

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Sustainability risk: Sustainability risk means an environmental, social or governance event or condition that, if it occurs, could cause an actual or a potential material negative impact on the value of the investment.



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