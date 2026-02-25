AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Australia's A$15bn sovereign fund bets on industrial autonomy

Lucas Cacioli
The National Reconstruction Fund Corporation is deploying patient capital across space technology, critical minerals, and defence manufacturing, as Australia pushes to rebuild sovereign capabilities.
Australia's A$15bn sovereign fund bets on industrial autonomy

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.