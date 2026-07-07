Asset owners embrace hybrid models as TPA evolves
With asset owners moving towards a total portfolio approach (TPA), some rigid committee structures are driving a sharp rise in hybrid models across global markets.
As the TPA model shifts from a framework pioneered by a few sovereign and pension funds into one now seeing broader global take-up, the early adopters are maintaining agility and rigorous centralised oversight to ensure the TPA functions effectively regardless of a fund's size.
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