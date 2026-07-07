AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asset owners embrace hybrid models as TPA evolves

Kristina Shperlik
With asset owners moving towards a total portfolio approach (TPA), some rigid committee structures are driving a sharp rise in hybrid models across global markets.
Asset owners embrace hybrid models as TPA evolves

As the TPA model shifts from a framework pioneered by a few sovereign and pension funds into one now seeing broader global take-up, the early adopters are maintaining agility and rigorous centralised oversight to ensure the TPA functions effectively regardless of a fund's size.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.