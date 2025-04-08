Asset Management Awards: Marquee winners, explained part 1

We explain the reasoning behind selecting the winners for our coveted best-of-the-best awards.

In this series of detailed write-ups, we present AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards' Marquee winners.

These entities are considered to be the 'best of the best' in investment management.

Today, we present the rationale for the first batch of winners in this category.

Three prestigious awards - Asia Fund House of the Year (International), Asia Fund House of the Year (Domestic), and Asset Service Provider of the Year - will be announced at the gala dinner celebration at the Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong.on May 22.

To see the announcement of our Marquee winners, click here.

Congratulations to all our recipients and a big thank you to our esteemed judging panel for their valuable insights and assessments.

Best Alternatives Manager: Triata Capital

Triata Capital delivered huge results over the eligibility period, showing that eye-popping growth is still possible even in a tough China fundraising environment.

The firm, one of Asia’s fastest-growing alternative fund managers, grew its assets under management from $77 million to $705 million — an 816% increase — driven by robust investment performance and institutional inflows, including a new mandate from a sovereign wealth fund.

“Triata were ahead of the other submissions in terms of innovation and they were ahead in terms of client retention,” judges said, adding that in terms of business growth, the fund manager “knocked it out of the park”.

At the core of Triata’s success is its flagship China Equity Master Fund, which returned 44% net over the period, outperforming the MSCI China and the Eurekahedge Greater China L/S Equities Hedge Fund Index by significant margins.

Triata also delivered strong long and short alpha, underscoring the firm’s ability to navigate volatility with conviction.

Beyond performance, Triata set itself apart through deep integration of alternative data and proprietary AI capabilities into its investment process.

Approximately 70% of portfolio positions are co-covered by both an investment analyst and a data engineer, with insights drawn from a growing library of proprietary datasets. Innovations such as TriataAlpha and TriataGPT have further enhanced the firm’s edge in sourcing and validating investment ideas.

Triata has distinguished itself in what is emerging as a crowded space.

Best Asset Manager for Diversity: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management impressed judges with a wide-ranging commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) across Asia Pacific.

From executive-level accountability to grassroots mentorship, the firm has woven DEI into hiring, talent development, product innovation, and community engagement.

Women now comprise just shy of half of JPMAM’s APAC workforce with a high number acting as fund managers in the region.

Initiatives such as Project MOSAIC (a global internship programme that invites LGBTQ+ talent to the firm) and the ReEntry Programme (which offers experienced professionals on career breaks the resources needed to relaunch their careers) are both aimed at broadening access and supporting underrepresented talent.

The firm has also actively integrated AI-powered tools to improve work-life balance, accessibility, and inclusive collaboration.

JPMAM’s DEI ethos extends into its investment strategies, with products that align with clients’ sustainability goals — from climate-themed ETFs to funds supporting social advancement in emerging markets.

On the stewardship front, the firm has engaged over 1,200 companies globally, advocating on issues ranging from responsible AI to board diversity.

Judges also highlighted the firm's long-term approach, with a focus on equity, mentorship, and accountability frameworks that empower managers to lead inclusively.

“It’s a comprehensive, measured strategy — and one that sets a strong benchmark for the industry,” the panel noted.

Best Equity Manager: Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments displayed exceptional strength during the awards period across strategy performance, client growth, and investment process — all of it underpinned by a top-down equity philosophy that delivered results.

The firm grew assets under management for Asian and Australasian institutional clients from $8.3 billion to $14.2 billion throughout 2024, expanding its regional client base from 14 to 22.

Fisher’s global equity strategies showed robust excess returns across multiple timeframes, with several ESG and core offerings outperforming benchmarks in more than 80% of three-year rolling periods since inception.

Judges noted the firm’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining style consistency and process discipline.

“This submission stood out head and shoulders above the others,” the panel said of this submission. “Very strong AUM and client growth and alpha is good too – this was the logical winner.”

Judges noted that Fisher also stood apart for its long-standing emphasis on transparency and education. The firm supports clients with tailored reporting, macroeconomic insights, and even board-level investment training.

Meanwhile, its ongoing expansion in research capacity — a 50% increase in analysts over five years — reflected a strong confidence in the future of the brand.

A forward-looking approach, combined with the firm’s global scale and local presence in Asia Pacific, has helped position Fisher Investments as a trusted equity partner for institutional clients across the region.

Best ETF Manager: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management continued to raise the bar in ETF innovation and execution across Asia Pacific in 2024, cementing its position as a leader in both active and passive strategies.

The firm is now the second-largest active ETF provider globally and the largest by global active net flows during the review period, with Asia Pacific playing an increasingly pivotal role.

JPMAM’s ETF platform marked its 10-year anniversary with standout product development — launching new offerings in Australia, China and Japan — and record growth across flagship funds.

“Even taking into account their scale, J.P. Morgan did well in absolute terms,” one judge said of the submission. “They have done a lot in terms of winning clients, client retention and client servicing.”

Products like JEPI and JPST became the world’s largest active equity and fixed income ETFs respectively, while the firm broke ground in China as the first global asset manager to receive approval for both the CSI A50 and A500 ETFs.

Beyond product success, J.P. Morgan distinguished itself through market education and ecosystem leadership. From its ETF Academy and Global Research Summit to major industry events across the region, the firm delivered thought leadership, training, and client insights at scale.

Judges were especially impressed by JPMAM’s ability to pair innovation with performance. Across yield enhancement, sustainable investing, and research-enhanced strategies, its ETF suite delivered solutions tailored to real institutional needs.

Best ETF Manager (Highly Commended) : Lion Global Investors

Lion Global Investors made notable advances in 2024, strengthening its position as a key regional ETF innovator.

The firm’s ETF assets under management rose by 50% over the eligibility period, driven by successful product launches, cross-border partnerships, and a sharp focus on investor education.

LGI launched three new ETFs — the most by any issuer on the Singapore Exchange — including the market’s first active AI-powered ETF and the world’s first APAC Financials ETF.

Strategic collaborations with China Merchants Fund and Nomura Asset Management further extended LGI’s regional footprint.

Judges praised the firm’s commitment to accessibility, cost-efficiency, and timely product innovation and were particularly taken by the AI-powered ETF.

With growing institutional engagement and several LGI ETFs ranking among the SGX’s most actively traded, the firm is poised to build further momentum as investor appetite for differentiated, Asia-focused strategies grows.

Best Fixed Income Manager: PGIM Fixed Income

Judges were impressed by PGIM Fixed Income in 2024, which navigated a persistently volatile rate environment with disciplined risk management and a nimble approach to market shifts.

With more than $859 billion in AUM as of September 2024, the firm’s ability to adjust upside and downside capture through evolving cycles was key to its success.

PGIM’s Core Plus strategy, which anchors its US fixed income platform, outperformed the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index by 195 basis points net of fees—exceeding its long-term outperformance target of 150 basis points.

That strong performance was matched by momentum in flows.

The Core Plus strategy alone saw a 22% AUM increase over the year, rising to $102.2 billion.

Judges also noted the firm’s high level of consistency: PGIM maintained near-record levels of Morningstar four-star ratings across its retail fund share classes.

With a disciplined approach and a focus on consistent, risk-adjusted returns, judges said PGIM Fixed Income performed strongly in shifting market conditions.

Best Fixed Income Manager (Highly Commended): Insight Investment (BNY Investments)

Insight Investment (Insight), a specialised fixed income manager wholly owned by BNY Investments, earns a Highly Commended nod for its impressive growth and consistent delivery in the APAC fixed income space.

As of Q3 2024, Insight managed a total of $892 billion globally, with $65 billion sourced from Asia-Pacific clients—a $4 billion net increase over the year.

The firm has seen solid traction in global fixed income mandates across credit, aggregate, and government strategies, now managing over $30 billion in the asset class.

Insight’s relationship-driven approach, supported by strong investment credentials, has helped it win the trust of sophisticated institutions across the region.

Clients benefit from close consultation, customised portfolio design, and access to highly rated strategies. Its Global Credit Fund alone saw a remarkable 287% rise in APAC AUM year-on-year.

The firm also continues to lead on innovation.

Judges highlighted its proprietary net-zero ratings for credit issuers, the integration of AI into reporting, and its secure client instruction platform as steps forward in client servicing.