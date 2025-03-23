Asset Management Awards 2025: Market winners

Congratulations to all winners in these fiercely competitive market categories.

AsianInvestor proudly presents the fourth batch of winners in our prestigious Asset Management Awards 2025.

Today we unveil the recipients of our Market awards, as determined through rigorous evaluation by our distinguished editorial team and expert judging panel.

We extend our warmest congratulations to this year's winners, who have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in an increasingly complex market environment.

The calibre of submissions this year has been remarkable, showcasing the industry's resilience and adaptability. Our panel of judges and editorial team engaged in thorough deliberations, examining each entry's merits across multiple parameters including innovation, performance, and market impact.

We are particularly grateful to our esteemed panel of judges, whose expertise and discerning insights were crucial in identifying standout achievements across all categories.

Tomorrow, we will be announcing our Sustainable Investing award winners, highlighting the firms leading the charge in responsible investment practices across the region.

MARKET AWARD WINNERS:



Australia & New Zealand

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT



China

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT



Hong Kong

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: TRIATA CAPITAL



India

EAAA ALTERNATIVES



Indonesia

UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT



Japan

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT



Malaysia

AHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: AMINVEST



Philippines

ATRAM



Singapore

HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT



Taiwan

CATHAY SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST



Thailand

KRUNG THAI ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: KRUNGSRI ASSET MANAGEMENT



Vietnam

UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: VINACAPITAL