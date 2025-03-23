Asset Management Awards 2025: Market winners
AsianInvestor proudly presents the fourth batch of winners in our prestigious Asset Management Awards 2025.
Today we unveil the recipients of our Market awards, as determined through rigorous evaluation by our distinguished editorial team and expert judging panel.
We extend our warmest congratulations to this year's winners, who have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in an increasingly complex market environment.
The calibre of submissions this year has been remarkable, showcasing the industry's resilience and adaptability. Our panel of judges and editorial team engaged in thorough deliberations, examining each entry's merits across multiple parameters including innovation, performance, and market impact.
We are particularly grateful to our esteemed panel of judges, whose expertise and discerning insights were crucial in identifying standout achievements across all categories.
Tomorrow, we will be announcing our Sustainable Investing award winners, highlighting the firms leading the charge in responsible investment practices across the region.
MARKET AWARD WINNERS:
Australia & New Zealand
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
China
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Hong Kong
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: TRIATA CAPITAL
India
EAAA ALTERNATIVES
Indonesia
UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
Japan
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Malaysia
AHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: AMINVEST
Philippines
ATRAM
Singapore
HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
Taiwan
CATHAY SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST
Thailand
KRUNG THAI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: KRUNGSRI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Vietnam
UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: VINACAPITAL