Asset Management Awards 2025: Market winners

The Editors
Congratulations to all winners in these fiercely competitive market categories.
AsianInvestor proudly presents the fourth batch of winners in our prestigious Asset Management Awards 2025.

Today we unveil the recipients of our Market awards, as determined through rigorous evaluation by our distinguished editorial team and expert judging panel.

We extend our warmest congratulations to this year's winners, who have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in an increasingly complex market environment.

The calibre of submissions this year has been remarkable, showcasing the industry's resilience and adaptability. Our panel of judges and editorial team engaged in thorough deliberations, examining each entry's merits across multiple parameters including innovation, performance, and market impact.

We are particularly grateful to our esteemed panel of judges, whose expertise and discerning insights were crucial in identifying standout achievements across all categories.

Tomorrow, we will be announcing our Sustainable Investing award winners, highlighting the firms leading the charge in responsible investment practices across the region.

MARKET AWARD WINNERS:
 

Australia & New Zealand
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

China
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

Hong Kong
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: TRIATA CAPITAL
 

India
EAAA ALTERNATIVES
 

Indonesia
UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

Japan
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

Malaysia
AHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: AMINVEST
 

Philippines
ATRAM
 

Singapore
HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

Taiwan
CATHAY SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST
 

Thailand
KRUNG THAI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: KRUNGSRI ASSET MANAGEMENT
 

Vietnam
UOB ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: VINACAPITAL

