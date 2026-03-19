award
Asia’s top fund houses by market, explained part 2
AsianInvestor details how the judging panel selected this year’s winners across five additional markets: the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards remain a benchmark for excellence within Asia Pacific’s institutional investment community. The programme recognises firms that have distinguished themselves in their home markets through consistent performance and strategic progress.
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