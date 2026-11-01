AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2027 open for entries

Our premier awards programme is designed to recognise the investment industry’s outstanding performers across the Asia Pacific region.

We are delighted to announce that the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2027 are now open for submissions.

This prestigious programme reflects our ongoing commitment to highlighting the region’s leading asset managers, service providers, funds and strategies. The awards focus on strong business performance, growth and progress over the eligibility period (October 2025 to September 2026), evaluated using both qualitative and quantitative criteria.

We invite asset service providers and investment managers, including long-only and private market fund houses, to participate through our online nomination process. All the necessary information regarding categories, guidelines and the awards process is available on our dedicated platform.

Our carefully selected panel of judges will carry out an intensive analysis of the submissions, collaborating with the AsianInvestor editorial team to determine who and what shone the brightest in each category.

Key Dates

Entry submission: October 20 – December 10, 2026 (Closes midnight HKT)

Submission evaluation: January 6 – February 19, 2027

Results announcement: Week commencing March 8, 2027

Gala dinner: May 19, 2027

The winners will be invited to a gala dinner in Hong Kong, where they will receive their awards, celebrate with their teams and clients, and network with judges and peers.

Awards are open across the following major groups (with comprehensive sub-categories for Marquee, Market and Asset Class achievements):

Asset Management Awards: Recognising outstanding capabilities across institutional strategies, thematic strategies, multi-asset solutions, fixed income, equities, private markets and regional fund house excellence.

AsianInvestor Wealth Awards: Highlighting top-tier performance in private wealth, focusing on intermediary strategies, family office solutions, disruptive technology and asset class-specific achievements for wealth managers.

Service Provider Awards: Rewarding excellence among crucial industry partners, including global custodians, fund administrators, index providers, legal advisors, and data and technology platforms.

Sustainable Investing Awards: Celebrating leaders in ESG and green finance, covering impact investment, climate strategies, natural capital, and sustainability data and analytics.

Individual awards, such as Best CEO, Best CIO, Trailblazer and Sustainability Champion, are not open for nominations and will be selected directly by the AsianInvestor editorial team.

All entries should be submitted online only. Please submit applications through our dedicated entry platform on this site. Follow the registration steps to create your profile and upload your entries.

For submission issues or more details, please contact our awards team at [email protected]. We look forward to receiving your entries.