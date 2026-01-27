APAC asset owners rewire portfolios for physical climate risk

As climate hazards intensify and the policy landscape diverges, investors are reweighing portfolios and moving to separate hype from durability in climate and transition technologies.

Asia-Pacific investors are moving to embed physical climate risk, particularly coastal flooding, into allocation and risk models. By using asset-level hazard datasets and portfolio-wide exposure metrics, investors can identify concentration risks, estimate potential financial losses, and adjust allocations across asset classes, says Emily Baum, climate lead at FIS.