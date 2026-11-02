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Allocators embrace mirrored funds to bridge the tokenisation gap

Faced with multitrillion-dollar growth projections, managers are turning to interoperable systems and token mirroring to unlock trapped liquidity without abandoning traditional infrastructure.
Allocators embrace mirrored funds to bridge the tokenisation gap

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