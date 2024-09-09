Insurance industry leaders from YF Life, China Life and Churchill Asset Management share their insights on the potential risks and the importance of manager selection and organisational alignment.
YF Life and China Life explain how they are taking measured steps to innovate and explore emerging technologies in portfolio management.
Executives from China Life, YF Life, and Churchill Asset Management discussed the growing appeal of private credit and private equity for life insurers in a complex macroeconomic environment.