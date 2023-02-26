APG Asset Management's Asia CEO Thijs Aaten talks about the childhood influences shaping his work ethic, the importance of collaboration -- and busts the myth of the 'all-powerful executive'.
We showcase the Asia CEO of APG Asset Management and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member. In this feature, Aaten shares his straight-talking investment philosophy, his interest in photography and the two Nobel laureates he would like to grill over lunch.
APG Asset Management’s Asia presence has grown significantly in recent years as the Dutch asset manager for Europe’s largest pension fund providers seeks to extract value from its private and capital markets.