As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented power demand across Asia, a massive grid transformation effort is creating new investment opportunities in energy infrastructure, storage solutions and grid modernisation technologies.
Although fictional, the key themes depicted in HBO’s Succession can lead to very real problems for thriving family office investors who fail to adopt robust contingency structures.
Family offices in Hong Kong want to do more impact investing, but the paucity of ESG talent and the lack of uniform reporting standards are real issues for them.