As asset managers curb support for shareholder votes, a debate rages between investors' fiduciary responsibilities and pursuing sustainability goals.
Tag : norges
Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
The head of Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund has said the growing influence of artificial intelligence will concentrate influence in the hands of fewer active investors in the coming years.
Led by the Japanese pension fund, other regional institutional investors are being encouraged to provide more detailed emissions data for their property assets and map out decarbonisation pathways.
The world’s largest sovereign fund leads calls for solutions in data collection across property assets.
With Norway's sovereign wealth fund excluding Asian firms from its investment universe for ethical reasons, focus has switched to the region. But managers don't have high hopes for a surge in ethical Asian investing.
The world's third largest sovereign wealth fund is adding to its investment capabilities in Asia, starting in Shanghai.