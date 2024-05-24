The family office’s managing partner discusses entrepreneurial risk appetites, the need for better education on the digital assets space and why China needs to be a part of investors’ long-term strategies.
Tag : iu jin ong
Iu-Jin Ong, co-founder of single family office Augventive shies away from narratives of cutthroat ambition, choosing instead to embrace a path paved with serendipity, self-belief, and a constant pursuit of meaningful work.
We showcase Iu Jin Ong, co-founder and managing partner of Augventive, a Hong Kong-based single family office, and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. Through a series of quick-fire questions, we attempt to uncover the man behind the success story.