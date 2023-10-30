As investors look beyond conventional property classes, data centres, senior living, and life sciences facilities emerge as compelling opportunities across the region.
As interest rate pressures persist, investors find opportunities in Hong Kong, China, and beyond, with distressed sales presenting unique entry points for well-capitalised buyers.
Buildings performing better on sustainability may not be more attractive to institutional investors without regulatory requirements or demonstrable financial benefits.
Private credit is also seen as being able to weather “higher for longer” rates environment well, a newly released report finds.