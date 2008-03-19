There will no publication of the daily newsletter on April 3-7. Publication will resume on April 8.
Tag : easter
There will no publication of the daily newsletter on March 29 and April 1. Publication will resume on April 2.
There will be no newsletters (daily and weekly people moves) on April 7 and April 10. We wish our readers a relaxing break.
We will not publish our daily newsletter for the Easter public holidays from Friday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 7 inclusive.
We are not publishing this coming Friday and Monday (April 19 and 22), and will resume on April 23.
We will not be publishing over the Easter holidays, and will resume on Tuesday April 3.
AsianInvestor’s newsletter will not be published on Good Friday or Easter Monday, and will resume on Tuesday, March 29.
We will not publish our daily newsletter for the Easter public holidays from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1 inclusive.
AsianInvestor.net will close for Hong Kong public holidays celebrating Good Friday and Easter Monday. We will resume activities on Tuesday, March 25.