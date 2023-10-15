The recent scandal involving Adani Group and Canadian pension fund CPDQ exposes flagging standards as investors rush for private markets across emerging markets in Asia.
Tag : cpdq
Despite CDPQ's prompt dismissal of executives linked to Indian energy sector bribes, does this case expose wider oversight challenges for foreign investors in Asian markets?
Over the last three years, Australia’s agriculture and farmland have been in high demand for institutional investors in Canada searching for diversification and sustainability.