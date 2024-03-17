A surge of recent data centre deals is good news for institutional investors in APAC -- a region where the sector suffers from fragmentation and a shortage of supply.
Tag : cbre
The new vehicle, co-launched by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund to unlock $100 billion for data centre and AI-infrastructure deals, offers a new allocation opportunity for institutional investors.
As international student numbers rebound strongly following the global pandemic, Australia's Purpose-Built Student Accommodation sector faces rising demand.
Allocations into Korean offices have surged this year, even as investors continue to avoid the sector across APAC, a recent report noted.
Many institutional investors are unfamiliar with the specific hazards of markets that are early in their development cycle, according to experts.
Allocations to the sector’s riskier, less developed markets surge as opportunities become scarce and costly in the region’s core locations.
Seller discounts and overseas buyers are fueling a surge of investment in Korean real estate by a fifth this year, in stark contrast to shrinking allocations across the broader region.
Some investors are taking advantage of a rush for the exits by real estate funds and REITs.
Buildings performing better on sustainability may not be more attractive to institutional investors without regulatory requirements or demonstrable financial benefits.
The Canadian firm is strategically enhancing its logistics facilities, within Asia and globally, with a focus on urban centres and advanced technologies needed to meet e-commerce demand.
Investors have to widen their search beyond the region’s established markets to find suitable opportunities.
The warehousing and logistics sectors have undergone significant transformation driven by the rise of e-commerce, throwing up new and evolving opportunities for institutional investors.