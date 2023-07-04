The fund is set to increase its climate investments disproportionately in Asia in the coming years, according to CEO Nick O'Donohoe.
Investors must be mindful of potential social and economic fallout from a sudden shift to renewables in Asia, according to the Asia head of the development institution.
The foreign development finance institution has £485 million to spend in the region by 2026.
Leading development finance institution British International Investment has called on Asian investors to expand their goals.