With increasing institutional adoption, a supportive regulatory environment, and growing demand for specialised products, the Australian ETF market is throwing up some attractive opportunities.
Over the last decade, exchange traded funds (ETFs) have transformed Australia's investment landscape. As these financial instruments multiplied, one economist stepped up to demystify them for the average investor.
The Sydney-based exchange-traded fund house positions itself to benefit from two significant trends with the appointment of distribution veteran Lyndall James.
These exchange-traded funds will be the Sydney-based firm's first outside of Australia. BetaShares aims to bring these to market in early 2014.