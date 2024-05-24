AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Lucas Cacioli
We showcase Iu Jin Ong, co-founder and managing partner of Augventive, a Hong Kong-based single family office, and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. Through a series of quick-fire questions, we attempt to uncover the man behind the success story.
Editorial Board Spotlight: Candid Q&amp;A with Iu Jin Ong