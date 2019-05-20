AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Contact Us

AsianInvestor is published and printed by Haymarket Media Ltd., a subsidiary company of Haymarket Publishing Ltd.

Haymarket Media Limited

12/F, 1202-05 FWD Financial Centre
308 Des Voeux Road Central
Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Tel.: +852 3118 1500   Fax: +852 2111 5211

Customer Enquiries:
For enquiries, please contact our customer service hotline at +852 2122 5222 or email us at [email protected].
Office Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00am-6:00pm (HKT)

Editorial

Advertising

Subscriptions