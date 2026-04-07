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Strategic autonomy drives sovereign wealth fund surge

Kristina Shperlik
Governments are deploying capital to secure supply chains, dominate emerging technologies, and fortify national sovereignty as they navigate a 'New World Order'.
Strategic autonomy drives sovereign wealth fund surge

From South Korea and Uzbekistan to Indonesia and Abu Dhabi, nations across Asia and beyond are establishing new sovereign wealth funds —or radically overhauling them —to navigate a fragmented global economy.

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