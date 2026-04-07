Strategic autonomy drives sovereign wealth fund surge
Governments are deploying capital to secure supply chains, dominate emerging technologies, and fortify national sovereignty as they navigate a 'New World Order'.
From South Korea and Uzbekistan to Indonesia and Abu Dhabi, nations across Asia and beyond are establishing new sovereign wealth funds —or radically overhauling them —to navigate a fragmented global economy.
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