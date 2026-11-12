Insurance Awards 2027: Insurance Innovation Winners

AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the Insurance Innovation category at the 2027 Insurance Awards.

These awards recognise forward-thinking asset managers setting new standards across Asia’s insurance sector. From re-engineering liquidity management to pioneering capital-efficient structures, this year’s honourees have demonstrated exceptional expertise in addressing the region's evolving balance-sheet priorities and transforming defensive cash reserves into productive portfolio assets.

Across public markets, firms have developed innovative trading and liquidity solutions that help insurers enhance yields while maintaining daily liquidity and efficient capital usage. In private markets, sophisticated evergreen and liquidity-management structures are helping insurers reduce cash drag, meet capital commitments more efficiently and avoid distressed asset sales. The winning firms are also advancing portfolio integration and regulatory capital optimisation.

By unifying public and private market assets into single balance-sheet strategies with asset-level customisation, these providers align deployment pacing and vintage profiles directly with long-term liability requirements.

Complemented by rated feeder structures that offer investment-grade private credit exposure under local risk-based capital regimes, these solutions equip insurers with the precise mechanisms needed to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

The calibre of submissions from across Asia Pacific this year left our judges and editorial team thoroughly impressed. We want to express our gratitude to every firm that took the time to detail their strategic milestones with us. Evaluating such a competitive and forward-thinking pool of candidates was a demanding yet highly gratifying task.

In the coming weeks, AsianInvestor will publish a series of winner profiles and explainers exploring the innovations, strategies and achievements that distinguished this year's recipients.