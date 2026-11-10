Insurance Awards 2027: Client Service & Delivery and Service Provider Winners

AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the Client Service & Delivery and Service Provider categories of our highly anticipated 2027 Insurance Awards.

These awards recognise the asset managers and index providers raising the standard of service for Asia's insurance sector. From delivering market insights to integrating digital tools and AI, this year's winners have demonstrated a strong ability to address insurers' regulatory, liquidity and capital-efficiency challenges.

These firms are reshaping client service by combining dedicated relationship management with AI and deploying automation tools and large language models to streamline reporting. Shifting manual workflows to digital platforms also frees managers to provide strategic advice, construct bespoke index structures and optimise portfolios tailored to local capital regimes.

The winning firms are also drawing on their portfolio integration expertise to produce valuable research. By integrating public and private assets within balance-sheet strategies, these providers are turning practical experience into executive insights and regional research. Robust analytics, custom index design and educational outreach help insurers navigate liability, liquidity and policyholder constraints.

Our judges were deeply impressed by the calibre of entries from across Asia Pacific, making the selection process both challenging and rewarding. We extend our sincere thanks to all participants who shared their achievements and strategies with us.

Stay tuned for our upcoming announcement, where we will reveal the winners of the Insurance Innovation category.