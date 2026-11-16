AsianInvestor outlines the rationale behind the judging panel’s selection of the winners in the client service, delivery and service provider categories.

AsianInvestor has identified the most innovative performers serving the regional insurance landscape and is happy to share the reasoning behind our judges' choice of winners in the Client Service & Delivery and Service Provider categories of the Insurance Awards 2027.

These winners stood out for their bespoke client servicing, technological innovation and deep market expertise in helping insurers navigate complex regulatory, operational and balance-sheet objectives.

AsianInvestor extends sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's pilot programme and to our judges for their dedication and expert assessments.

Stay tuned for our upcoming explainer for the top performers in the Insurance Innovation category.

Client Servicing Team of the Year: Principal Asset Management

Principal Asset Management Berhad won Insurance Client Servicing Team of the Year for acting as a strategic extension of insurers' internal teams through a responsive servicing model. During the eligibility period, the firm served 22 insurance clients across 63 portfolios, growing total insurance AUM by 12.42% from MYR13.12 billion in June 2025 to MYR14.75 billion by June 2026.

Its customised approach offered a channel for portfolio reviews, regulatory support and product ideas, targeting a 24-hour query response time via dedicated relationship managers and specialists. Key deliverables included Risk-Based Capital (RBC) and Climate Change and Principle-based Taxonomy (CCPT) data coordination, legacy bond recovery, eight agent education events and strategies across 11 insurer investment-linked product (ILP) platforms. Principal also strengthened its infrastructure by migrating Transfer Agency services to FNZ in February 2026 across 21 system integrations, while adopting Microsoft Copilot to streamline reporting and boost advisory focus.

Client Servicing Team of the Year (Highly Commended): Partners Group

Partners Group was highly commended for its bespoke mandate design and strategic partnership approach, serving 16 Asia Pacific insurance clients and raising over $700 million from them during the eligibility period. Its Insurance Solutions team helped insurers navigate regional regulatory regimes, including K-ICS, J-ICS and Hong Kong RBC, by building optimised portfolios tailored to capital efficiency, liability matching and governance needs.

Unlike standard pooled funds, Partners Group allocated individual direct investments straight to client portfolios for greater control and flexibility. Insurers were supported by relationship managers, structuring specialists and a global client reporting team of over 15 professionals across Asia Pacific, Europe and the US.

The firm integrated Microsoft 365 Copilot and its proprietary PRIMERA.ai ecosystem for workflow automation alongside the "My Partners Group" digital portal and managed $25.9 billion in global insurance assets (14% of firmwide AUM) as of June 2026.

Best Thought Leadership for Insurance Investors: Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments won Best Thought Leadership for Insurance Investors by turning original research into practical insights across Asia Pacific. Drawing on its heritage as a former insurer and managing roughly $290 billion for over 150 global insurance clients, Aberdeen anchored its programme in its Strategic Insurance Group, a global centre of excellence combining asset-liability management (ALM), regulatory and investment expertise.

A collaboration with AsianInvestor surveyed 83 asset owners across 65 institutions in six Apac markets (75% insurers), highlighting a structural shift towards capital-aware private market integration. Alongside its Emerging Market Debt for Apac Insurers whitepaper, the campaign generated 390,000 impressions, 797 downloads and over 5,000 article views, beating engagement benchmarks by 56.9% and sparking dialogues across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Proprietary tools, including the Aberdeen Solutions Portfolio Optimiser and PRISM (developed with Cambridge Judge Business School), helped translate these findings into actionable portfolio strategies.

Best Thought Leadership for Insurance Investors (Highly Commended): Partners Group

Partners Group was highly commended for its insights into how insurers can better integrate private markets within their broader investment portfolios, while addressing increasingly complex liquidity, regulatory and asset-liability management requirements.

Drawing on its extensive experience working with institutional investors, the firm has highlighted the importance of moving beyond traditional asset-class allocations towards a more holistic approach to portfolio construction, diversification and risk management. Its perspectives on customised investment solutions, flexible capital deployment and active portfolio oversight offer valuable guidance for insurers seeking to balance long-term returns with evolving balance-sheet priorities.

Best Digital / AI Innovation in Insurance Investing: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) won for embedding machine learning, proprietary analytics and automated workflows into insurance balance-sheet management. Backed by JPMorgan Chase's $20 billion annual technology budget, JPMAM invested $570 million yearly into analytical tooling supported by 1,540 technologists, serving nearly $28 billion in Apac insurance assets across 82 mandates as of June 2026 via its centralised Spectrum platform.

Tailored to regional regimes including Hong Kong RBC, Singapore RBC2, Australia LAGIC and Asian ICS frameworks, Spectrum SAA modelled parameter uncertainty and asset-liability optimisations through an AI chat interface. Spectrum Portfolio Manager for Fixed Income embedded solvency capital and matching-adjustment screening into front-office workflows, while SpectrumIQ's agentic Research Assistant scanned 28 million documents, cutting research times by up to 80%.

Index Provider of the Year: S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) won Index Provider of the Year for translating benchmark engineering into hedgeable solutions tailored to insurers' capital, liability and policyholder-protection needs. Serving general accounts and annuity or life products, S&P DJI developed over 20 systematic indices in two years. A standout milestone was the March 2026 launch of Americo Benchmark Flex, combining the S&P 500, S&P PRISM and the S&P 500 Distance Stabilizer Index to support higher participation rates and 10-year locked-cap guarantees.

In October 2025, S&P DJI launched SPICE IndexBuilder, enabling insurers to prototype, back-test and order custom indices across over 400 benchmarks. Its S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index also advanced intraday risk control via up to 13 daily rebalances, limiting monthly volatility to 15.5% during early 2026 turbulence before rebounding 8.05% in April. Alongside its annual ETF study tracking $49 billion in US insurer ETF holdings, S&P DJI completed its twelfth consecutive IOSCO adherence review.