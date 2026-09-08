Deadline extended for AsianInvestor Insurance Awards 2027

Our dedicated insurance investment awards programme is now accepting entries until September 11.

Following an overwhelming response to the inaugural AsianInvestor Insurance Awards 2027 and numerous requests for additional time to submit entries, we are happy to announce the submission deadline has been extended to Friday, 11 September 2026 at 23:59 HKT.

The awards reinforce AsianInvestor's longstanding commitment to covering key market trends, individuals and strategic developments driving insurance investment across Asia Pacific.

The awards stand out for their focus on outcomes, capital efficiency and real-world implementation, rather than traditional product-led metrics. Our experienced judging panel and the AsianInvestor editorial team will closely assess each entry to reward product and service providers that address a range of investment challenges – across capital efficiency, liability matching, liquidity management, regulatory requirements, governance, portfolio construction and implementation.

We would like to invite asset managers, banks and structuring providers, custodians, technology, data and analytics providers, consultants and advisory firms, and other insurance-focused service providers to make the most of the extended deadline and send in entries through our dedicated website.

All the necessary information regarding categories, timelines and the awards process, as well as the submission form, are available on the website.

Our carefully selected panel of judges—featuring experienced insurance practitioners across senior investment, asset-liability and risk management roles—will assess the entries they are assigned, collaborating with the AsianInvestor editorial team to select the winners in each category.

Key Dates

Entry submission: July 7 – September 11 2026

Submission evaluation: September 14 – October 14 2026

Results announcement: October 15-16 2026

Gala dinner: March 2027

The winners in each category will be invited to a ceremony in Hong Kong.