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Asset owners warn systemic volatility is driving industry overhaul

While investors recognise the importance of themes such as geopolitics, AI and public‑private market convergence, many are not yet able to respond in an integrated way, according to new research.
Asset owners warn systemic volatility is driving industry overhaul

Asset owners are the "forcing function" reshaping the investment sector and are changing the measurement environment for, and the role of, asset managers, according to new research by WTW's Thinking Ahead Institute and the CAIA Association.

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