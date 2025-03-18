Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset services winners

AsianInvestor is thrilled to announce the winners of the Asset Services Awards 2025. Congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all the participants.

AsianInvestor is proud to present the opening round of winners for our prestigious Asset Management Awards 2025.

In this first announcement, we spotlight the outstanding asset service providers as determined by our expert judging panel and editorial team.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's awards. The response has been exceptional, with a record-breaking number of submissions that surpassed even last year's impressive turnout.

Our dedicated judges, alongside the editorial and awards committees, devoted significant time to evaluating each entry with thorough consideration. The exceptional quality of submissions sparked robust debates and thoughtful deliberations among our evaluation teams, reflecting the remarkable standards across the industry.

A special acknowledgment goes to our distinguished panel of judges, whose expertise and discerning analysis were crucial in identifying this year's standout performers across all categories.

Watch this space for tomorrow's announcement of the winners in our Asset Class category. More excellence awaits recognition.

ASSET SERVICES AWARD WINNERS:



Best Audit & Compliance Advisor

EY



Best Bank for Cross Border Custody

BNP PARIBAS

Highly Commended: HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES



Best Data & Technology Provider

TRADEWEB



Best Digital Asset Service Provider

HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES



Best Fund Administrator

HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES

Highly Commended: CARTA



Best Global Custodian for Asset Owners

BNY



Best Global Custodian for Mutual Funds

HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES



Best Index Provider, China Onshore

CHINABOND PRICING CENTER



Best Index Provider, International

S&P DOW JONES INDICES

Highly Commended: SOLACTIVE AG

