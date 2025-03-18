Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset services winners
AsianInvestor is proud to present the opening round of winners for our prestigious Asset Management Awards 2025.
In this first announcement, we spotlight the outstanding asset service providers as determined by our expert judging panel and editorial team.
We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's awards. The response has been exceptional, with a record-breaking number of submissions that surpassed even last year's impressive turnout.
Our dedicated judges, alongside the editorial and awards committees, devoted significant time to evaluating each entry with thorough consideration. The exceptional quality of submissions sparked robust debates and thoughtful deliberations among our evaluation teams, reflecting the remarkable standards across the industry.
A special acknowledgment goes to our distinguished panel of judges, whose expertise and discerning analysis were crucial in identifying this year's standout performers across all categories.
Watch this space for tomorrow's announcement of the winners in our Asset Class category. More excellence awaits recognition.
ASSET SERVICES AWARD WINNERS:
Best Audit & Compliance Advisor
EY
Best Bank for Cross Border Custody
BNP PARIBAS
Highly Commended: HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES
Best Data & Technology Provider
TRADEWEB
Best Digital Asset Service Provider
HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES
Best Fund Administrator
HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES
Highly Commended: CARTA
Best Global Custodian for Asset Owners
BNY
Best Global Custodian for Mutual Funds
HSBC SECURITIES SERVICES
Best Index Provider, China Onshore
CHINABOND PRICING CENTER
Best Index Provider, International
S&P DOW JONES INDICES
Highly Commended: SOLACTIVE AG