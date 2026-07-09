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AsianInvestor Insurance Awards 2027 open for entries

The Editors
Our dedicated insurance investment awards programme is designed to recognise excellence in managing investment portfolios across Asia Pacific.
AsianInvestor Insurance Awards 2027 open for entries

We are delighted to announce that the AsianInvestor Insurance Awards 2027 are now open for submissions.

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