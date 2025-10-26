AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2026 open for entries

We are pleased to announce that the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2026 are now open for submissions.

We are delighted to announce that AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards 2026 are now open for submissions.

Our annual awards have recognised the investment industry’s outstanding performers since 2004.

We would like to invite investment managers and asset service providers from across the Asia-Pacific region to participate via our online nomination process.

All the necessary information regarding categories, timelines and the awards process is available on our dedicated website, including a fully online submission form.

Our carefully selected panel of judges—drawn from asset owners, consultants and other industry experts—will work alongside our editorial team to determine which firms shone brightest over the past 12 months.

Key Dates

Entry submission: October 21 – December 11 2025

Submission evaluation: January 8 – February 6 2026

Results announcement: March 3 2026

Gala dinner: May 14 2026

Who Should Enter

The AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards are open to investment managers and asset service providers.

Our Asset Services Awards cover custody, legal, audit and related service providers.

Eligibility Period

All entries should relate to achievements within the defined review window for this awards cycle.

Submissions focused primarily on achievements outside the review period may be disqualified.

How to Enter

All entries must be submitted online. Please register via our entry platform and complete the digital submission form.

We do not accept separately submitted pitches outside the platform.

If you face any issues with the submission platform, please contact the Awards Team at [email protected].

We look forward to receiving your pitches for the Asset Management Awards 2026. Good luck!